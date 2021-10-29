Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $273.64 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $273.64 million and approximately $43.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

