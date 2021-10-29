Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Observer has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $572,954.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00233463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00098412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.