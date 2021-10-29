Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 123,859 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,859 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.06% of Tellurian worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

TELL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

