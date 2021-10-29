Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 21,543 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 197.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

