Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 2,975 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of WTS opened at $187.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.99 and a 52-week high of $187.77. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

