Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 6,827 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.68 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.