Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 11,760 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vocera Communications worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

VCRA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

