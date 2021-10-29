Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 17,710 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.