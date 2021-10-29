Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 27,179 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after purchasing an additional 828,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $33.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

