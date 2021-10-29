Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 3,943 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.07% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.29. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.