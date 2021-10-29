Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 10,366 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IDACORP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

