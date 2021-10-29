Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,260 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $16,211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

