Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.01 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

