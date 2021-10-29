Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.02 Million Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

BRC opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

