Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fluor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 67,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 45,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

