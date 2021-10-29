Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.23 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $231.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average is $240.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.