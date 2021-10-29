Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of PD stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,506. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.