Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Livent by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -299.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

