Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NYSE:GL opened at $91.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

