Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.13 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $181.75 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $127.10 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

