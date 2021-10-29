Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.21 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.84 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

