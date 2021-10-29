Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $790.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.89.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.