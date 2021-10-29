Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

