Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,470,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock opened at $253.62 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average of $256.36.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

