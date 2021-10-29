Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $572,248.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 483,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,576 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

