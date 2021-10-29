Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.28% of Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $3.90 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $261.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The company had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

