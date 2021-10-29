Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after buying an additional 524,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after buying an additional 484,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after buying an additional 429,539 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $39.83 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

