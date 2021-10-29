Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 22,509 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veoneer by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Veoneer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNE. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

VNE stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

