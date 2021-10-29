Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.06% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,752,786.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

