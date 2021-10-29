Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 11,103 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $121.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $121.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

