Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $29,124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

