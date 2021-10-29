Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 221.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

NASDAQ STEP opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,026 shares of company stock worth $9,728,584. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.