Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.