Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,053,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

