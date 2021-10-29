Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

