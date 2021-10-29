Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RSI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2,014.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.