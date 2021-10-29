OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 327,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,883. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OceanFirst Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.