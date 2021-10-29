Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.46 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00234355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

