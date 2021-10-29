OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 26.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 15,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.