Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 4,405,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

