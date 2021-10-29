Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $384.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,912.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

