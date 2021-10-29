Omni Price Tops $3.99 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00006403 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $865.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,282 coins and its circulating supply is 562,966 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

