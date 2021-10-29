Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.01).

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$141.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 21.47, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

