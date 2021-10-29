Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

