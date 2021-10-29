OneLedger Price Tops $0.0471 on Top Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $544,021.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

