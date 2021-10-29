Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $304.83 million and $12.96 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00243817 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00099007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,397,617 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

