Ontology Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Ontology has a total market cap of $809.79 million and $128.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001497 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00040672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.00429478 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046332 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

