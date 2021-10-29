Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.07% of Ontrak worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $4,060,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724 in the last 90 days. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

