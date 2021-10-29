Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.76% of Ooma worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ooma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

