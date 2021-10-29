Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,321,626 shares of company stock worth $44,905,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 158.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

